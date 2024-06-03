Intel Reveals New Lunar Lake Details At Computex

Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.

AI with Lunar Lake was a big focus on the Computex briefings... AI, AI, AI.

Lunar Lake is focused on a 4 E core + 4 P core hybrid design.

Exciting me a lot about Lunar Lake is the Xe2 graphics.

As covered in many Phoronix articles already, Intel driver engineers have been busy working on the Xe2 graphics support within the Intel Xe kernel driver as well as the Mesa OpenGL/Vulkan drivers. The support continues coming together and exciting to see Intel is aiming for up to 50% better performance than the already capable Arc Graphics found with Meteor Lake.

The Lunar Lake NPU support is also already enabled within the upstream Linux kernel IVPU driver.

The 48 TOPS for the Lunar Lake NPU is just under the 50 TOPS reported by AMD for the Ryzen AI 300 series NPU. Intel currently provides better open-source and upstream NPU support compared to AMD that just earlier this year open-sourced their XDNA Linux kernel driver but is not yet upstream.

Intel is claiming up to 40% lower SoC power with Lunar Lake.

During a deep dive into Xe2, the work on power efficiency was covered along with the 2nd gen Xe core, new vector engine, new Xe Matrix Extension Engines, new render slice, and other improvements were covered.

With the Linux graphics driver support still being treated as experimental, it will be interesting to see how the open-source driver support is on launch day.

For both the P and E cores with Lunar Lake, Intel is talking up very nice power efficiency and performance improvements over Meteor Lake and prior.

