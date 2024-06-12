Intel Low Power Mode Daemon v0.0.4 Released To Optimize Hybrid CPUs On Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 12 June 2024 at 06:54 AM EDT. 3 Comments
INTEL
Intel Low Power Mode Daemon v0.0.4 has been released with "LPMD" being the open-source daemon for optimize active idle power for modern Core hybrid CPUs under Linux that sport a combination of the E and P cores.

The Intel LPMD selects the most power efficient CPUs based on the detected CPU topology or a user configuration file. Then based on system utilization and other hints it will put the system into a low-power mode when applicable by engaging the most power efficient CPU cores and disabling the higher power/performance cores when not needed. This Low Power Mode Daemon so far hasn't been too commonly used by Linux distributions or popular with Intel Linux users, but alas still in its early days and only today crossing the v0.0.4 milestone.

Intel Core hybrid CPU


Intel LPMD 0.0.4 enhances its Hardware Feedback Interface (HFI) monitor for handling back-to-back low-power mode hints, support for HFI monitoring of hints from banned CPUs, support for multiple low-power states, support for workload type hints, and support for changing the Energy Performance Preference (EPP) during low-power mode transitions.

With the support for multiple low-power states, Intel LPMD can define multiple states based on EPP / EPB / ITMT settings, IRQ migration, and task migration. Different low-power states can also be selected based on different utilization thresholds.

Downloads and more information on the updated Intel LPMD daemon via GitHub. I've been meaning to run some Intel LPMD power/performance impact benchmarks and now with this new release is a great time to do so.
3 Comments
Related News
Intel's oneDNN 3.5 Begins Optimizing For Xe2, More Xeon 6 Tuning
Intel In-Tree Linux Network Drivers Being Adapted To Support Firmware Updates
Intel's Xe Driver Preps For SR-IOV Support & More Lunar Lake With Linux 6.11
Updated Intel Meteor Lake Tuning For Linux Shows Huge Performance/Power Improvements
Intel NPU Library v1.2 Adds Int4 Support & Performance Optimizations
Intel's Open-Source Vulkan Driver Wires Up Mesh Shader Queries
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD's Newest Open-Source Surprise: "Peano" - An LLVM Compiler For Ryzen AI NPUs
Updated Intel Meteor Lake Tuning For Linux Shows Huge Performance/Power Improvements
Rust-Written Redox OS Continues Gravitating Toward The COSMIC Desktop
Microsoft Releases Azure Linux 3.0 Preview
GNOME OS Continues Seeing New Features, New GNOME App for Viewing 3D Models
TUXEDO Developing A Snapdragon X Elite Linux Laptop
Redox OS With COSMIC Apps Is Looking Quite Nice
Google Begins Upstreaming Fuchsia OS Support Into Mesa 3D