Intel Prepares For New Adaptive Sharpening Filter Coming With Lunar Lake's Xe2 Graphics

A new feature coming with the display engine on Intel Lunar Lake's Xe2 graphics is an adaptive sharpening filter that has minimal power and performance impact.

Intel Linux engineers sent out the very preliminary patches today for preparing their Linux kernel graphics driver for this adaptive sharpening filter first to be found with Lunar Lake "LNL" platforms.

The patch series sent out by Intel engineer Nemesa Garg is summed up in the patch cover letter as:
"Many a times images are blurred or upscaled content is also not as crisp as original rendered image. Traditional sharpening techniques often apply a uniform level of enhancement across entire image, which sometimes result in over-sharpening of some areas and potential loss of natural details.

Intel has come up with Display Engine based adaptive sharpening filter with minimal power and performance impact. From LNL onwards, the Display hardware can use one of the pipe scaler for adaptive sharpness filter. This can be used for both gaming and non-gaming use cases like photos, image viewing. It works on a region of pixels depending on the tap size.

This RFC is an attempt to introduce an adaptive sharpness solution which helps in improving the image quality. For this new CRTC property is added. The user can set this property with desired sharpness strength value with 0-255. A value of 1 representing minimum sharpening strength and 255 representing maximum sharpness strength. A strength value of 0 means no sharpening or sharpening feature disabled. It works on a region of pixels depending on the tap size. The coefficients are used to generate an alpha value which is used to blend the sharpened image to original image.

Userspace implementation for sharpening feature and IGT implementation is in progress."

The 5 patches working on this adaptive sharpening feature are now under review on the DRI mailing list and could potentially work their way into the upcoming v6.9 kernel cycle if the review goes well.

Lunar Lake graphics


Lunar Lake with its Xe2 graphics as well as reportedly significant CPU core performance improvements too is looking quite interesting. Intel Linux engineers have already been busy preparing for all of the new features of Lunar Lake.
