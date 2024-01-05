Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Intel LAM Coming To KVM Virtualization With Linux 6.8
Intel LAM was merged in Linux 6.4 last year while now coming for v6.8 is the ability to make use of LAM within KVM confines. Linear Address Masking is about making use of ignored, untranslated address bits for arbitrary metadata. This metadata can be used for address sanitization, for use by JIT compilers, and other purposes. Intel Linear Address Masking is similar to Arm's Top Byte Ignore and AMD's Upper Address Ignore (UAI) features.
This pull introduces the LAM virtualization support for KVM. Look for this coming with the Linux 6.8 merge window expected to be opened beginning Monday and running for the next two weeks.