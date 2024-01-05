Intel LAM Coming To KVM Virtualization With Linux 6.8

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 5 January 2024 at 06:45 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL
The upcoming Linux 6.8 kernel cycle will introduce support for Intel's Linear Address Masking (LAM) for use within KVM virtualized guests.

Intel LAM was merged in Linux 6.4 last year while now coming for v6.8 is the ability to make use of LAM within KVM confines. Linear Address Masking is about making use of ignored, untranslated address bits for arbitrary metadata. This metadata can be used for address sanitization, for use by JIT compilers, and other purposes. Intel Linear Address Masking is similar to Arm's Top Byte Ignore and AMD's Upper Address Ignore (UAI) features.

Intel LAM diagram


This pull introduces the LAM virtualization support for KVM. Look for this coming with the Linux 6.8 merge window expected to be opened beginning Monday and running for the next two weeks.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Framebuffer Driver Set To Be Retired For Old i8xx/i9xx Graphics
Intel Launches A New Independent Enterprise GenAI Company: Articul8
Intel Media Driver 2023Q4 Improves Video Acceleration For Meteor Lake & Arrow Lake
Linux 6.8 To Support Next-Gen Intel Accelerators (QAT 420xx): More Engines, More Algos
Intel's Open-Source Contributions & Upstream Performance Optimizations Top 2023
RAO-INT Instructions Will No Longer Premiere With Intel Grand Ridge
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Proposes An FPGA Subsystem User-Space Interface For Linux
GNU Boot Drops Some Motherboards & CPU Code After Discovering Non-Free Bits
Valve's Linux Contributions, Wayland & Open-Source NVIDIA Milestones Topped 2023
Mesa 23.3.2 Released With Plenty Of Bug Fixes For Closing Out 2023
Fedora 40 Looks To Provide Optimized x86_64 Binaries For Different HWCAPs
Wayland Enjoyed Many Successes In 2023
Gentoo Ends Out 2023 By Offering Up Binary Packages For Direct Installation
Zhaoxin Preparing Preferred Core Support For Their CPUs On Linux