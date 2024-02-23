Intel Extension For PyTorch Now Officially Supports Arc A-Series Graphics

Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.

Intel's latest release of their Intel Extension for PyTorch "IPEX" now officially supports their consumer Arc A-Series Graphics hardware across Linux, Windows, and also WSL2.The Intel Extension for PyTorch is their open-source package for extending PyTorch to better support it on Intel platforms in a performant manner. IPEX has long supported additional AVX-512 optimizations, Intel AMX support, and other CPU optimizations. More recently the Intel Extension for PyTorch has enabled tapping the Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) engines of Intel discrete graphics processors and taking advantage of other Intel graphics features.The latest news shared by Intel today is that the Intel Extension for PyTorch is now officially supporting Arc A-Series graphics across Windows and Linux -- plus those running Windows Subsystem for Linux 2. It's great to see Intel formally embracing more of their software offerings across their Intel Arc Graphics A-Series hardware, especially given the limited hardware scope of AMD with ROCm on their Radeon consumer GPUs as far as official hardware support is concerned.