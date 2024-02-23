Intel Extension For PyTorch Now Officially Supports Arc A-Series Graphics

Intel's latest release of their Intel Extension for PyTorch "IPEX" now officially supports their consumer Arc A-Series Graphics hardware across Linux, Windows, and also WSL2.

The Intel Extension for PyTorch is their open-source package for extending PyTorch to better support it on Intel platforms in a performant manner. IPEX has long supported additional AVX-512 optimizations, Intel AMX support, and other CPU optimizations. More recently the Intel Extension for PyTorch has enabled tapping the Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) engines of Intel discrete graphics processors and taking advantage of other Intel graphics features.

The latest news shared by Intel today is that the Intel Extension for PyTorch is now officially supporting Arc A-Series graphics across Windows and Linux -- plus those running Windows Subsystem for Linux 2. It's great to see Intel formally embracing more of their software offerings across their Intel Arc Graphics A-Series hardware, especially given the limited hardware scope of AMD with ROCm on their Radeon consumer GPUs as far as official hardware support is concerned.

Intel graphic for XMX


For getting started, Intel has published a how-to paper detailing Llama 2 inference with PyTorch using Intel Arc A-Series GPUs.

The latest IPEX code for those rolling from source can be found via GitHub. IPEX is available under an Apache 2.0 open-source license.
