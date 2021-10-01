Meteor Lake Support Lands Within The Intel Graphics Compiler "IGC"
Intel's open-source Linux bring-up for Meteor Lake continues. The latest open-source patches on the Meteor Lake front are for the Intel Graphics Compiler (IGC) changes for these 14th Gen CPU graphics.
Merged to IGC this week is the Meteor Lake support for the integrated graphics. IGC is the graphics compiler used by Intel's open-source Compute Runtime for OpenCL and Level Zero support. IGC is also used by Intel's Windows graphics driver. We've also heard from Intel in the past at least exploring possible IGC use within their Mesa drivers, but for now IGC isn't used on Linux by their OpenGL or Vulkan drivers but just the compute stack.
In any event, the Meteor Lake support within IGC has landed in initial form. It's not too exciting itself and largely takes the same code paths as the existing Intel DG2 from the compiler / instruction set perspective.
This is the same as what I've reported previously with Meteor Lake graphics having similar capabilities to DG2/Alchemist, including for hardware ray-tracing and other Alchemist-level features, albeit cut-down with less execution units and the like compared to the discrete graphics processors.
On the kernel side, Meteor Lake support started in Linux 6.0 with some initial platform bits added but much more of the enablement work for Meteor Lake graphics is expected to be merged for Linux 6.1. The Mesa Iris Gallium3D OpenGL and ANV Vulkan driver work is ongoing too. Expect other Meteor Lake Linux patches to keep coming over the weeks/months ahead, including more on Meteor Lake's "Versatile Processing Unit".
It's great seeing Intel continuing their open-source traditions of getting this code out early, basically a year or more ahead of the actual product launch for these 14th Gen CPUs, so that there is plenty of time for the support to be upstreamed and appearing in major Linux distributions before launch day.
Add A Comment