Intel Posts New Linux Driver For "Versatile Processing Unit" Coming With 14th Gen CPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 28 July 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel has posted a new open-source Linux VPU driver today... Not Video Processing Unit, but it's for a Versatile Processing Unit coming with 14th Gen Core processors.

This is the first I've heard of this new Versatile Processing Unit (VPU) block coming to 14th Gen Core (non-server) CPUs, a.k.a. Meteor Lake. This Intel VPU is to be used for AI inference acceleration for deep learning applications.

This Intel VPU driver will live under the Linux Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) umbrella like their graphics driver.

This Intel VPU driver is GPLv2-only licensed while its user-space stack will be making use of the Intel oneAPI Level Zero API and OpenVINO. They expect to have their user-space code for this VPU interface open-sourced publicly by the end of Q3. The firmware for the Intel VPU will be closed-source.


This new driver is now out for review. This new VPU kernel driver is 8.5k lines of code in its current form.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Begins Lobbing More Meteor Lake Linux Graphics Driver Patches
Intel Begins Shifting 6th To 10th Gen Intel Processor Graphics To Legacy Support
Mesa 22.2 Is Ready With Broader Support For Intel Arc Graphics GPUs
Linux 5.20 To Help Ensure Intel CPUs With AMX Can Hit Their Lowest Power Idle States
Intel Releases OSPRay Studio 0.11.1 For Ray-Traced, Interactive Visualizations
Intel Firmware Engineers Make An Important Power Improvement For Sapphire Rapids
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel's Open-Source Vulkan Driver For Ray-Tracing Gets "Like A 100x Improvement"
Google Engineers Lift The Lid On Carbon - A Hopeful Successor To C++
FFmpeg 5.1 Released With Many Improvements To This Important Multimedia Project
Linux x86 32-bit Is Vulnerable To Retbleed But Don't Expect It To Get Fixed
IO_uring Zerocopy Send Is Ready For Linux 5.20 Networking
Epic Games Joins The Open 3D Foundation
Feral Releases GameMode 1.7
PREEMPT_RT Might Be Ready To Finally Land In Linux 5.20