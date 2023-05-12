Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux Developers Still Working To Retire Intel Itanium/IA-64 Support
Discussions over dropping the Intel Itanium support from the Linux kernel sort of stalled but were restarted today. This follows the Itanium kernel code being orphaned in 2021, the GCC compiler deprecated IA-64, and due to the lack of Itanium users also running new kernel versions means the kernel code can easily get busted and go unnoticed for extended periods of time.
There's clearly a desire by upstream kernel maintainers to get rid of the Itanium code given the lack of users and no one willing to commit to seriously maintaining the IA-64 code.
Following a mailing list thread suggesting the GRUB bootloader could drop IA-64 support, it was suggested that it be better coordinated and follow the Linux kernel dropping its Itanium support. Some have suggested first raising the issue more widely to confirm that there are no active users and developers left that are concerned about upstream support in the Linux kernel and related user-space open-source projects for Itanium.
So hopefully that will happen soon and then open-source developers can begin taking the lead of Linux kernel developers and follow with clearing out the Itanium code to reduce the maintenance burden across the various projects with architecture-specific code for IA-64.