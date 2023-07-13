Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Sends Out Initial Compiler Patches For Lunar Lake & Arrow Lake
Since last year the GCC compiler has already supported Meteor Lake and that's found in the already-shipping GCC 13.1 stable compiler. We've also seen Intel recently post Granite Rapids D support to complement the Sierra Forest, Grand Ridge, and Granite Rapids support also found in GCC 13. Now today brings initial Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake patches.
Arrow Lake is the Intel 20A successor to Meteor Lake while Lunar Lake is the generation past Arrow Lake. The patches today bring the initial Intel Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake support with new instruction capabilities for AVX-VNNI-INT16, SM3, SHA512, and SM4. These new instructions for those generations of processors was recently confirmed in an updated Intel programming reference manual.
AVX-VNNI-INT16 brings INT16 support to the AVX-VNNI space, SM3 brings new SM3 message scheduling instructions with VSM3RNDS2 / VSM3MSG2 / VSM3MSG1, SHA512 brings new instructions for performing calculations on SHA512 messages, and SM4 adds new instructions for SM4 key expansion and SM4 encryption. See the manual for all the new instruction details in full.
These four patches add the initial SM4 / SHA512 / SM3 / AVX-VNNI-INT16 instruction support but don't yet add the "arrowlake" and "lunarlake" compiler targets. Though expect more Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake patches to come for GCC in the next few weeks/months as Intel will likely have this future generation compiler support squared away in time for the GCC 14.1 stable release due out in early 2024.
Kudos as always to Intel for their very early pre-launch compiler enablement and other timely open-source/Linux enablement. Aside from the compiler bring-up, they've also already been working on Lunar Lake audio support, Lunar Lake networking, various early Arrow Lake kernel changes, and more. As always, stay tuned to Phoronix to learn about new hardware enablement work taking place within the Linux kernel and other key open-source projects.