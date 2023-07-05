Intel Plumbs SoundWire ACE2.x Support, Premiering With Lunar Lake

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 5 July 2023 at 06:03 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL
In addition to Lunar Lake sound driver support in Linux 6.5 and the recent SOF update for Sound Open Firmware for Lunar Lake, Linux 6.5 is also bringing initial SoundWire Intel ACE2.x support that is part of the Lunar Lake audio capabilities.

MIPI's SoundWire is a unified interface for small and low-cost audio peripherals that is used from portable devices to within automobiles and other applications. Intel has long supported SoundWire and enabled their hardware support in the Linux kernel with the SoundWire subsystem. With Linux 6.5 they are enabling their new "ACE2.x" generation IP block. This ACE2.x tech in turn is going to be premiering with Lunar Lake processor platforms.

Going back to March of this year Intel engineers have been working on the new "intel_ace2x" SoundWire driver code and now with Linux 6.5 it's ready for landing. The SoundWire ACE2.x bring-up was described by Intel engineers in their original patch series as:
"This series uses the abstraction added in past kernel cycles to provide support for the ACE2.x integration. The existing SHIM and Cadence registers are now split in 3 (SHIM, IP, SHIM vendor-specific), with some parts also moved to the HDaudio Extended Multi link structures. Nothing fundamentally different except for the register map.

This series only provides the basic mechanisms to expose SoundWire-based DAIs. The PCI parts and DSP management will be contributed later, and the DAI ops are now empty as well."

Intel ACE2.x support and the initial Lunar Lake IDs are part of the SoundWire updates submitted for Linux 6.5 that also brings new Qualcomm SoundWire 2.0 controller support.


Intel Lunar Lake CPUs aren't expected until ~2025 so until then we're still expecting to see a lot more Lunar Lake Linux patches come given the significant changes expected in that generation.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.5 Adding Initial Support For USB4 v2, Intel Barlow Ridge
SOF 2.6 Released: Intel Already Preparing Sound Open Firmware For Lunar Lake
Intel Pushes New Meteor Lake-S Driver Code Into Linux 6.5
Linux 6.5 Delays x86 FPU Initialization As Part Of Cleaning Up The Kernel Boot Process
Linux 6.5 To Enhance Load Balancing For Intel Hybrid CPUs
Intel Arc Graphics Driver Change Leads To A Big Speed-Up Under Linux
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rocky Linux Shares How They May Continue To Obtain The RHEL Source Code
The Current Challenges With Using Linux On Airplanes
AMD CPU Use Among Linux Gamers Approaching 70% Marketshare
Firefox 115 Now Available With Intel GPU Video Decoding On Linux
Linus Torvalds Takes On A Performance Patch: "I Relax By Playing With Inline Assembly"
Valve Contracts Another Prominent Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Developer
Red Hat Tries To Address Criticism Over Their Source Repository Changes
Linux's SLAB Allocator Is Officially Deprecated