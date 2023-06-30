Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
SOF 2.6 Released: Intel Already Preparing Sound Open Firmware For Lunar Lake
Sound Open Firmware 2.6 most notably introduces support for the NXP i.MX93 as well as having initial support for Intel Lunar Lake. Lunar Lake is the generation after Arrow Lake, which in turn is succeeding Meteor Lake. Thus we're not expecting to see Lunar Lake until at least 2025 but their open-source Linux developers have already been busy working on various elements of the driver support. Lunar Lake is expected to bring some significant changes and Intel has long been known for their timely Linux support, so this early work-in-progress code ultimately isn't too surprising.
Sound Open Firmware 2.6 also brings various audio performance optimizations, Intel cAVS2.5 native Zephyr platform support, initial support for non built-in binaries, and support for running SOF as a Zephyr POSIX target on Linux. The SOF support as a Zephyr POSIX target is intended to ease development of this audio DSP firmware and help for situations like fuzzing the code.
Downloads and more details on Sound Open Firmware 2.6 via SOFProject.org.