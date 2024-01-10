Intel FFmpeg Cartwheel Updated With Meteor Lake Support & More DNN Functionality

Intel engineers have released their FFmpeg Cartwheel 2023Q4 release, the quarterly set of updates to the FFmpeg multimedia library that they are still working to get upstreamed where appropriate but for now is a convenient home to all of their interesting FFmpeg patches from improved video acceleration for Intel graphics hardware to neural network features still being developed and other patches that aren't yet ready for inclusion into upstream FFmpeg.

Intel FFmpeg Cartwheel is the place for the very latest Intel video acceleration patches for Kabylake (Gen9) and newer graphics support. With the new FFmpeg 2023Q4 release, Intel engineers have Meteor Lake platform support in place for the new laptops coming to market. This Meteor Lake support goes along with all of Intel's other open-source graphics driver work that now in Linux 6.7 is stable and enabled by default.

Intel Meteor Lake laptop


Intel multimedia engineers also continue working on more deep learning / DNN features for FFmpeg. Their Cartwheel repository has added support to FFmpeg-DNN for OpenVINO Yolo v1 / v2 / v3 / v4, support for the SSD model with two output tensors, support for models with dynamic output tensor shape, and the libtorch backend added support for using multiple devices to accelerate inference.

The FFmpeg Cartwheel 2023Q4 also now supports for VA-API and QuickSync Video (QSV) to use user-specified hardware on multi-GPU platforms like dGPU+iGPU setups. There is also an ICQ encode mode now supported for the VA-API and QSV backends.

Overall this is a rather big quarterly update for Intel's FFmpeg Cartwheel and can be downloaded from GitHub.
