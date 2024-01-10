Intel FFmpeg Cartwheel Updated With Meteor Lake Support & More DNN Functionality

Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.

Intel engineers have released their FFmpeg Cartwheel 2023Q4 release, the quarterly set of updates to the FFmpeg multimedia library that they are still working to get upstreamed where appropriate but for now is a convenient home to all of their interesting FFmpeg patches from improved video acceleration for Intel graphics hardware to neural network features still being developed and other patches that aren't yet ready for inclusion into upstream FFmpeg.Intel FFmpeg Cartwheel is the place for the very latest Intel video acceleration patches for Kabylake (Gen9) and newer graphics support. With the new FFmpeg 2023Q4 release, Intel engineers have Meteor Lake platform support in place for the new laptops coming to market. This Meteor Lake support goes along with all of Intel's other open-source graphics driver work that now in Linux 6.7 is stable and enabled by default.