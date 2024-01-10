Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Intel FFmpeg Cartwheel Updated With Meteor Lake Support & More DNN Functionality
Intel FFmpeg Cartwheel is the place for the very latest Intel video acceleration patches for Kabylake (Gen9) and newer graphics support. With the new FFmpeg 2023Q4 release, Intel engineers have Meteor Lake platform support in place for the new laptops coming to market. This Meteor Lake support goes along with all of Intel's other open-source graphics driver work that now in Linux 6.7 is stable and enabled by default.
Intel multimedia engineers also continue working on more deep learning / DNN features for FFmpeg. Their Cartwheel repository has added support to FFmpeg-DNN for OpenVINO Yolo v1 / v2 / v3 / v4, support for the SSD model with two output tensors, support for models with dynamic output tensor shape, and the libtorch backend added support for using multiple devices to accelerate inference.
The FFmpeg Cartwheel 2023Q4 also now supports for VA-API and QuickSync Video (QSV) to use user-specified hardware on multi-GPU platforms like dGPU+iGPU setups. There is also an ICQ encode mode now supported for the VA-API and QSV backends.
Overall this is a rather big quarterly update for Intel's FFmpeg Cartwheel and can be downloaded from GitHub.