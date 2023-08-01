Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Intel's Embree 4.2 Promotes Its SYCL GPU Support Out Of Beta
Embree 4.2 now considers the SYCL version of Embree to no longer be in beta phase with this GPU acceleration having proved itself during the v4.0 and v4.1 series. In other words, the SYCL GPU support is now expected to be officially stable for use not only on Intel Arc Graphics and their other GPUs but also multi-vendor support via this Khronos standard too.
Embree 4.2 also enhances the BVH build performance on many-core systems for applications that over-subscribe threads. There is also a fix to avoid having Intel oneAPI Level Zero be a dependency for CPU-only rendering and other fixes.
Windows / Linux / macOS binaries along with the Apache 2.0 licensed source code for Embree 4.2 is available from GitHub.