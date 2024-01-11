Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel CR 23.39.27427.23 Delivers Latest Open-Source GPU Compute Capabilities
The Intel Compute Runtime open-source stack continues evolving nicely and is easily deployable across numerous Linux distributions. The Compute Runtime 23.39.27427.23 release is their latest routine feature update as well as driving many fixes and low-level code refactoring.
Intel didn't publish any concise change-log for the CR 23.39.27427.23 release but there's more than 230 new code commits in this version. Among the many changes in this new Intel Compute Runtime release are numerous performance optimizations, fixes for supporting the Xe kernel mode driver being added in Linux 6.8, Ray Tracing Acceleration Structure (RTAS) support, Meteor Lake updates, and other routine code churn.
Those wishing to download the new Intel Compute Runtime can find the open-source code as well as pre-built Debian/Ubuntu binaries via GitHub. For recent Intel graphics generations OpenCL 3.0 and oneAPI Level Zero 1.3 are the versions supported.