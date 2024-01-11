Intel CR 23.39.27427.23 Delivers Latest Open-Source GPU Compute Capabilities

Intel Compute Runtime 23.39.27427.23 has been released today as the newest version of this open-source GPU compute stack for Windows and Linux systems for OpenCL and oneAPI Level Zero support. The Compute Runtime works from aging Broadwell and Skylake/Gen9 graphics up through the latest DG2 discrete graphics and the recently launched Meteor Lake processors with their much improved integrated graphics.

The Intel Compute Runtime open-source stack continues evolving nicely and is easily deployable across numerous Linux distributions. The Compute Runtime 23.39.27427.23 release is their latest routine feature update as well as driving many fixes and low-level code refactoring.

Intel didn't publish any concise change-log for the CR 23.39.27427.23 release but there's more than 230 new code commits in this version. Among the many changes in this new Intel Compute Runtime release are numerous performance optimizations, fixes for supporting the Xe kernel mode driver being added in Linux 6.8, Ray Tracing Acceleration Structure (RTAS) support, Meteor Lake updates, and other routine code churn.

Those wishing to download the new Intel Compute Runtime can find the open-source code as well as pre-built Debian/Ubuntu binaries via GitHub. For recent Intel graphics generations OpenCL 3.0 and oneAPI Level Zero 1.3 are the versions supported.
