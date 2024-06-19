Linux 6.11 To Enable Intel Battlemage GPU Display Support

Building off the Xe2 foundation in place for the Lunar Lake integrated graphics, more recently Intel's open-source Linux graphics driver engineers have begun pushing out code focused on enabling the Xe2-based Battlemage discrete GPUs as the successor to the DG2/Alchemist hardware. That enablement work remains ongoing and with the upcoming Linux 6.11 kernel cycle the important fundamental milestone is being crossed of actually being able to drive a connected display/monitor by a Battlemage GPU.

Sent out today was a big batch of drm-intel-next patches of the Direct Rendering Manager driver changes intended for Linux 6.11. Most significant is the Battlemage Xe2 HPD display enabling. A number of Intel Linux graphics driver engineers have been getting the display support in order for Battlemage and with Linux 6.11 that should now be all in good shape. From outside Intel, it's still not clear how well the overall Intel Xe2/Battlemage Linux support is and what other pieces are missing. But as it's still being hidden behind the force probe / experimental option, presumably more work is left before it will really be ready for Linux enthusiasts/gamers. In any event hopefully by the presumed launch day later this year all of the latest upstream open-source code will be in good shape.

Intel Xe2 slide


Also notable with the Intel kernel graphics driver changes for Linux 6.11 is enabling Panel Replay functionality at long last. The Panel Replay functionality helps with display power savings.

Today's batch of patches also bring DP AUX-less Advanced Link Power Management and Link-Off-Between-Frames (LOBF) support, link training failure fallback handling for DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP MST) links, Content Match Refresh Rate (CMRR) enabling for Lunar Lake, and a variety of other improvements.

See this pull request for the main batch of Intel kernel graphics driver changes going into Linux 6.11. The Linux 6.11 merge window will be open around mid-July while the stable kernel should be out in September. Linux 6.11 in turn is what should be powering the likes of Ubuntu 24.10 and other autumn Linux distributions.
