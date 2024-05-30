Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Battlemage Platform Support Begins Landing In Mesa 24.2
The very early Battlemage platform support and device PCI IDs are now present in Mesa Git for next quarter's Mesa 24.2 release. At the moment this is hidden behind the "force probe" option and thus not enabled by default. This "force probe" concealing is the same route as the Lunar Lake platform support in Mesa that was merged a few days ago. The Mesa force probe gating relies on the "INTEL_FORCE_PROBE" environment variable for specifying the PCI device ID of the hardware you wish to activate. We'll see by the time of the Mesa 24.2 stable release in August if the Battlemage (and Lunar Lake) support is ready to be enabled out-of-the-box.
With this initial Battlemage platform bring-up, five PCI IDs are added for Battlemage G21 GPUs: 0xe202, 0xe20b, 0xe20c, 0xe20d, and 0xe212. This BMG platform enablement work doesn't present any new details on what to expect from Battlemage features or performance.
The initial Intel Battlemage support was merged via this merge request to Mesa 24.2. Here's to hoping that Intel will have all the open-source Linux driver support aligned nicely and in great shape by the time Intel Battlemage graphics cards are shipping -- which is rumored to be later in 2024. Exciting times ahead for next-generation Intel graphics atop their fully open-source Linux driver!