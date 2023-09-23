Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Arrow Lake's NPU/VPU Very Similar To Meteor Lake - Linux Driver Patch Posted
Intel's Arrow Lake NPU appears very similar to that of Meteor Lake with the driver enablement coming down to adding new PCI IDs. Meanwhile, as previously reported on Phoronix, the VPU/NPU with Lunar Lake brings more significant changes with the open-source driver changes already underway there. With Lunar Lake is the new VPU4 IP and the Linux 6.6 kernel with its updated IVPU driver already has initial support there.
Between Meteor Lake and Lunar Lake is Arrow Lake. This patch adding the new Arrow Lake PCI IDs to the existing Meteor Lake driver code paths for this DRM accelerator driver is all that's needed to enable the VPU.
It will be very interesting to see how this Intel NPU (VPU) support plays out. Besides the open-source Linux kernel driver already upstream, OpenVINO supports this new accelerator along with other AI software surely to embrace it given that it will be found with all Meteor Lake SKUs.