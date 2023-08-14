Linux 6.6 Bringing Initial Support For Intel Lunar Lake's VPU4

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 14 August 2023 at 06:32 AM EDT. 2 Comments
INTEL
In addition to all the interesting open-source graphics driver updates coming with Linux 6.6 like AMD FreeSync Panel Replay, Nouveau uAPI additions for NVK, Intel PSR for old laptops, and many other GPU driver changes, the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) subsystem with its AI accelerator "accel" framework/subsystem is rolling out initial support for the VPU4 coming with Intel Lunar Lake processors.

Back in Linux 6.3 the Intel VPU driver was introduced for supporting the "Versatile Processing Unit" AI hardware block premiering with Meteor Lake processors. Ahead of Meteor Lake processors even shipping, Intel's open-source driver engineers have already begun enabling the "VPU4" IP block that will come two generations later with Lunar Lake.

Since last month Intel has begun extending their Linux iVPU driver code for implementing this next-gen VPU "VPU IP 4" support. With last week's drm-misc-next pull, that initial VPU4 support is present and thus being introduced in the Linux 6.6 kernel cycle.

Meteor Lake VPU


I suspect more VPU4 enablement will take place over the coming kernel cycles but nice seeing this initial VPU AI engine support for Lunar Lake already being started for this open-source driver. Meanwhile with upcoming Meteor Lake processors we are quite eager to experiment with this initial VPU and seeing how it performs with OpenVINO and other supported AI workloads.
2 Comments
Related News
Intel Making Improvements For CPU Microcode Updating Under Linux
Intel Wiring Up DisplayPort Alt Mode 2.1 Support For Linux
Intel Meteor Lake Graphics Still Experimental "Force Probe" With Linux 6.6
DRM Scheduler Patches Updated That Clear The Path For Merging Intel's Xe Driver
Intel Joins The PyTorch Foundation
Intel Begins Drafting AVX10 Plans For The LLVM/Clang Compiler
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Reviews The Bcachefs File-System Code
Linux Decides To Disable RNG On All AMD fTPMs
AMD "INCEPTION" CPU Vulnerability Disclosed
Linux 6.6 To Finish Gutting Wireless USB & UWB
Google's BBRv3 TCP Congestion Control Showing Great Results, Will Be Upstreamed To Linux
Intel Gets Hogwarts Legacy Running On Linux Driver By Pretending Not To Be Intel Graphics
FEX-Emu 2308 Continues Striving To Be "The Greatest x86/x86-64 Emulator On Linux"
Haiku OS Support Upstreamed Into GCC Compiler