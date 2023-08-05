Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Nouveau Kernel Driver Changes For Supporting NVK Vulkan Submitted To DRM-Next
Last week the NVK Vulkan driver was merged to Mesa 23.3 Git with the expectation that the Nouveau user-space API additions are set and ready for the mainline Linux kernel. The patches for the new uAPIs were added to drm-misc-next and now this morning sent to DRM-Next via the weekly pull request.
This pull request has the Nouveau changes for the new ioctls and VM_BIND interface for tracking virtual memory with the GPU VA manager and enabling Vulkan sparse binding and residency support by the Mesa NVK driver.
While exciting that the Nouveau kernel driver in Linux 6.6 will have these additions for NVK Vulkan, there isn't the pull yet for adding the NVIDIA GPU System Processor (GSP) support for modernizing the Nouveau kernel driver use and getting RTX 40 series acceleration going. Until that GSP transition is complete and re-clocking / power management in good shape, the Nouveau driver for OpenGL and Vulkan use will remain painfully slow. Hopefully though that Nouveau GSP support will be all ironed out shortly.