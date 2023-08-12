AMD FreeSync Panel Replay Ready For Linux 6.6, Next-Gen GPU Enablement Started

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 12 August 2023
AMD submitted more "new stuff" for their AMDGPU and AMDKFD kernel graphics and compute drivers for the upcoming Linux 6.6 kernel cycle.

Already for Linux 6.6 in weeks prior AMD submitted AMDGPU DC display support for RISC-V, new IP blocks being enabled, and various other feature code and improvements. With Linux 6.5-rc6 upon us this weekend, Friday's pull request will likely be the last major feature pull ahead of the Linux 6.6 merge window opening around the end of August.

Notable with this new pull request is landing FreeSync Panel Replay support. FreeSync Panel Replay is intended to be a new feature with better power savings and more versatility than Panel Self Refresh (PSR) for upcoming AMD Ryzen laptops.

Radeon RX 7900 XTX side


In addition to merging FreeSync Panel Replay support, Friday's pull request works on enabling some new GPU support around SDMA 6.1 support, HDP 6.1 support, and SMUIO 14.0 support... This is potentially an early start on RDNA 4 graphics; see more details in my recent article AMD Begins Rolling Out Driver Patches For Next-Gen GPU IP Blocks. This pull also has fixes for recent blocks around SMU 13.x and PSP 13.x.

The new code also brings RAS fixes, SR-IOV fixes, a DCN3+ gamma fix, an async page-flipping fix, and various other fixes. The AMDKFD kernel fusion driver (compute) has dropped its unused IOMMUv2 path and has converted older AMD APUs to use the dGPU code path like is already done for newer APUs.

This batch of new AMDGPU/AMDKFD driver updates for Linux 6.6 can be found via this pull.
