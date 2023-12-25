Intel Arrow Lake Sound Support Ready For Linux 6.8

Along with all of the other ongoing Intel Arrow Lake processor/platform enablement, the upcoming Linux 6.8 kernel will have the sound driver support ready for landing.Queued this month into the sound subsystem's "for-next" branch is the various bits preparing Arrow Lake (ARL) sound driver support. This work extends the Intel HDA audio driver for Arrow Lake and adds Sound Open Firmware (SOF) support for Arrow Lake and Arrow Lake S platforms. The SOF driver support is tacked onto the existing Intel PCI Meteor Lake (MTL) driver.

Arrow Lake is the successor to Meteor Lake due out next year and it's looking that the Linux ~6.9 kernel will end up likely being the baseline for supporting those Intel processors. These 15th Gen CPUs will make use of the new Intel 20A process, potentially featureing more cores, and reportedly sport both single and multi-core performance improvements.The Linux 6.8 merge window opens up in early January while the stable kernel won't be out until March, which should work out fine given that Intel Arrow Lake CPUs aren't expected to launch until late 2024.