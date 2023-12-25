Intel Arrow Lake Sound Support Ready For Linux 6.8

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 25 December 2023 at 05:52 AM EST. 2 Comments
INTEL
Along with all of the other ongoing Intel Arrow Lake processor/platform enablement, the upcoming Linux 6.8 kernel will have the sound driver support ready for landing.

Queued this month into the sound subsystem's "for-next" branch is the various bits preparing Arrow Lake (ARL) sound driver support. This work extends the Intel HDA audio driver for Arrow Lake and adds Sound Open Firmware (SOF) support for Arrow Lake and Arrow Lake S platforms. The SOF driver support is tacked onto the existing Intel PCI Meteor Lake (MTL) driver.

Arrow Lake Linux sound driver patches


Arrow Lake is the successor to Meteor Lake due out next year and it's looking that the Linux ~6.9 kernel will end up likely being the baseline for supporting those Intel processors. These 15th Gen CPUs will make use of the new Intel 20A process, potentially featureing more cores, and reportedly sport both single and multi-core performance improvements.

The Linux 6.8 merge window opens up in early January while the stable kernel won't be out until March, which should work out fine given that Intel Arrow Lake CPUs aren't expected to launch until late 2024.
2 Comments
Related News
Trying Out Meteor Lake's Arc Graphics With The New Intel Xe Driver Was A Bust
Intel Wires Up Dual-SIMD8 Dispatch For Mesa Drivers
Intel Is Hosting An Open-Source Community Survey For Developers
Linux 6.8 To Add Intel Idle Driver Support For Sierra Forest & Grand Ridge
Intel Fixes Up Baldur's Gate 3 On Linux With Arc Graphics
Intel Revises Work On Timed I/O PPS Functionality For Linux
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Acer Aspire 1 ARM Laptop Has Nearly Complete Upstream Linux Support
The First Rust-Written Network PHY Driver Set To Land In Linux 6.8
Firefox 121 Now Available With Wayland Enabled By Default
For At Least One Game, Mesa's NVK Driver Can Outperform NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
Wayland-Proxy Load Balancer Helping Firefox Cope With Wayland Issues
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Will Be Able To Boot On The Mainline Linux 6.8 Kernel
Fedora 40 Plans To Unify /usr/bin & /usr/sbin
GRUB 2.12 Bootloader Brings SDL2 Support, Boot Loader Interface