Intel's Vulkan Linux Driver Adds H.265 Video Decoding Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 19 May 2023 at 05:41 AM EDT. 8 Comments
INTEL
Intel's open-source Mesa Vulkan Video driver "ANV" has added support for H.265 (HEVC) video decoding.

Back in February for Mesa 23.1 was the initial Intel ANV Vulkan Video support but only exposed were the extensions for H.264 video decoding. Now though thanks to the work of Igalia, there is the initial support in place for H.265/HEVC video decoding.

Hyunjun Ko of Igalia worked on the H.265 video decoding support for the Intel ANV driver that works with Gen9 graphics hardware and newer. This enablement also includes support for 10-bit HEVC content.

Intel H.265 decoding


Sixteen patches over roughly 1.5k lines of new code were needed for getting this Intel Vulkan Video H.265 support working. More details for those interested in this Intel Vulkan Video H.265 video decoding support via this Git merge that is now in Mesa 23.2-devel.
8 Comments
