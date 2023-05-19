Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel's Vulkan Linux Driver Adds H.265 Video Decoding Support
Back in February for Mesa 23.1 was the initial Intel ANV Vulkan Video support but only exposed were the extensions for H.264 video decoding. Now though thanks to the work of Igalia, there is the initial support in place for H.265/HEVC video decoding.
Hyunjun Ko of Igalia worked on the H.265 video decoding support for the Intel ANV driver that works with Gen9 graphics hardware and newer. This enablement also includes support for 10-bit HEVC content.
Sixteen patches over roughly 1.5k lines of new code were needed for getting this Intel Vulkan Video H.265 support working. More details for those interested in this Intel Vulkan Video H.265 video decoding support via this Git merge that is now in Mesa 23.2-devel.