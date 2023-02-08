Initial Intel Vulkan Video Support Lands In Mesa 23.1

Following yesterday seeing RADV Vulkan Video decoding land in Mesa 23.1, the initial Vulkan Video support for Intel's "ANV" Vulkan driver has also been merged to Mesa 23.1.

Like the RADV implementation, the Intel Vulkan Video support was also worked on by David Airlie at Red Hat and as part of the FFmpeg efforts for supporting this new cross-platform video acceleration API.

This initial Intel Vulkan Video support is just for H.264 content and like the RADV side limited to video decode. This Intel H.264 decode using Vulkan Video has been successfully tested from Intel Gen9 Skylake graphics up through the DG2/Alchemist Arc Graphics. This Vulkan Video support for ANV is currently passing all the necessary Vulkan conformance test suite (CTS) cases.

See this merge for the details on this initial Vulkan Video support for Intel graphics on Linux.

David Airlie has also been working on a HasVK implementation for that older Intel Vulkan driver to also get H.264 video decode working. That is currently under review and awaiting further testing for Intel Haswell/Broadwell graphics.

It's great seeing this Vulkan Video driver support come together for Mesa 23.1 that will be released as stable in Q2. Now here's to hoping that moving forward we begin seeing good adoption by multimedia software for Vulkan Video and that the VP9/AV1 extensions will be here sooner rather than later.
