Intel's Vulkan Linux Driver Now Exposes Cooperative Matrix Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 30 December 2023 at 09:15 AM EST. 1 Comment
INTEL
Merged on Friday for Mesa 24.0-devel in Q1 is support for the VK_KHR_cooperative_matrix extension with Intel's "ANV" Vulkan Linux driver.

VK_KHR_cooperative_matrix is the extension introduced this summer with Vulkan 1.3.255 and is intended to help accelerate machine learning workloads with Vulkan. The Vulkan cooperative matrix support and adjoining SPIR-V work is intended for Vulkan compute with machine learning workloads and similar to the cooperative matrix support in OpenCL.

Intel Arc Graphics cards


The Radeon Vulkan Mesa driver has already supported this extension as of Mesa 23.3 while now for Mesa 24.0 there is Intel support for both their integrated and discrete graphics. The VK_KHR_cooperative_matrix support on the Intel hardware side goes back to the common Intel Gen9 (Skylake era) graphics and newer.
"Gfx12.5 (DG2) will use DPAS instructions to accelerate the implementation. Earlier platforms will use equivalent discrete instructions (basically subgroup operations). Gfx12 (Tigerlake) will use DP4A for 8-bit integer matrix multiplication. Older platforms, which lack DP4A, will use a suboptimal instruction sequence. There is plenty of room for improvement here."

More details on this Intel Vulkan cooperative matrix support via this Mesa commit.
1 Comment
Related News
RAO-INT Instructions Will No Longer Premiere With Intel Grand Ridge
Trying Out Meteor Lake's Arc Graphics With The New Intel Xe Driver Was A Bust
Intel Arrow Lake Sound Support Ready For Linux 6.8
Intel Wires Up Dual-SIMD8 Dispatch For Mesa Drivers
Intel Is Hosting An Open-Source Community Survey For Developers
Linux 6.8 To Add Intel Idle Driver Support For Sierra Forest & Grand Ridge
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora 40 Plans To Unify /usr/bin & /usr/sbin
Wayland-Proxy Load Balancer Helping Firefox Cope With Wayland Issues
Enlightenment 0.26 Released With Various Improvements
Linux 6.7-rc7 Released Early Ahead Of Christmas Eve Festivities
Lab Wayland Compositor 0.7 Released - Ported To wlroots 0.17
Wine 9.0-rc3 Released With 35 Fixes In Total, Some Wayland Driver Fixes
KDE Developers Prepare For Christmas With More Bug Fixes & Qt 6 Porting
Trying Out Meteor Lake's Arc Graphics With The New Intel Xe Driver Was A Bust