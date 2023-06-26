Vulkan 1.3.255 Released With Cooperative Matrix Extension
Vulkan 1.3.255 was quietly released prior to the weekend and brings with it a new cooperative matrix extension.
Vulkan 1.3.255 has a handful of specification corrections/clarifications plus incorporates one new extension: VK_KHR_cooperative_matrix.
The VK_KHR_cooperative_matrix extension was worked on by NVIDIA, Arm, and AMD for supporting cooperative matrix types within the SPIR-V intermediate representation. The cooperative matrix types are medium-sized matrices that are mainly for use within compute shaders. There is the SPV_KHR_cooperative_matrix extension on the SPIR-V side and even GL_KHR_cooperative_matrix for a GLSL extension in the OpenGL world.
As of writing the GL_KHR_cooperative_matrix extension doesn't appear to have been published yet. The SPIR-V extension around cooperative matrix can be found via the SPIRV-Registry.
More details on the Vulkan 1.3.255 changes can be found via the Vulkan-Docs repository.
2 Comments