LXD Fork Incus Looking At Bcachefs Storage Driver & Upcoming LTS Release
While still a young project, it's been quick to show its feet and has gained significant interest due to the controversial LXD changes by Canonical last year, including LXD maintainership limited to Canonical employees and licensing changes. Former Canonical employee Stephane Graber who serves as the Linux Containers project leader and has been working on Incus presented at FOSDEM 2024 this weekend in Brussels. His focus was on the initial work on Incus as well as some of the work ahead.
Among the work ahead for Incus is completing packaging work for more Linux distributions, carrying out their first Long Term Support (LTS) release in March~April, and more feature development. Some of the feature work is to include a Bcachefs storage driver, a distributed LVM storage driver, basic OCI application container support, and cross-cluster networking with OVN interconnect.
Those wanting to learn more about the Incus project can do so via the FOSDEM presentation assets.