Imagination Tech Posts Updated PowerVR Linux DRM Driver
Imagination's PowerVR DRM driver continues catering to their Rogue graphics architecture with this from-scratch open-source driver creation. Much of the testing to date has been with the AXE-1-16M GPU found with a Texas Instruments SK-AM62 development board.
This kernel graphics driver that goes along with the in-development Mesa Vulkan driver has been reaching a similar level of maturity. With today's DRM v5 patches this driver now always zeroes out buffer objects on allocation, updates the virtual memory code for the upstream DRM GPU VA manager, fixes various Device Tree binding issues, and can now retrieve GPU device information from the firmware.
Those wishing to learn more about this effort can do so via the v5 patch series. Hopefully before long this PowerVR DRM kernel driver will finally be upstreamed.