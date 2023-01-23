Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
IceWM 3.3.1 Released With Various Fixes For This Lightweight Window Manager
With IceWM 3.3.1 comes full support for Nanosvg as an alternative to librsvg for dealing with Scalable Vector Graphics (SVGs) along with various other fixes. The official release highlights for IceWM 3.3.1 notes:
- Fully support nanosvg as an alternative to librsvg.
- Rolled up windows can now be moved vertically with icesh.
- Fix multi-monitor when primary monitor is right-below of secondary.
- Don't resize when a client adjusts its WM_NORMAL_HINTS increments.
- Report the audio interface in the configure summary.
- Consider that the keyboard may have been changed externally.
- Increase the timeout for the dynamic menu generator to 2 seconds.
- Don't reactivate a focused window when RaiseOnClick is guaranteed.
- Let the winoption "ignorePositionHint" also ignore the USPosition.
- Fix the "ignoreOverrideRedirect" winoption.
- Let icesh also spy on RandR monitor configuration events.
- Updated translations: Czech, French, Indonesian and Kazakh.
IceWM 3.3.1 can be downloaded from GitHub.