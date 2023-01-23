IceWM 3.3.1 Released With Various Fixes For This Lightweight Window Manager

For fans of the IceWM X11 window manager that has been around since the late 90's, IceWM 3.3.1 was released today as the first (minor) release of 2023.

With IceWM 3.3.1 comes full support for Nanosvg as an alternative to librsvg for dealing with Scalable Vector Graphics (SVGs) along with various other fixes. The official release highlights for IceWM 3.3.1 notes:
- Fully support nanosvg as an alternative to librsvg.
- Rolled up windows can now be moved vertically with icesh.
- Fix multi-monitor when primary monitor is right-below of secondary.
- Don't resize when a client adjusts its WM_NORMAL_HINTS increments.
- Report the audio interface in the configure summary.
- Consider that the keyboard may have been changed externally.
- Increase the timeout for the dynamic menu generator to 2 seconds.
- Don't reactivate a focused window when RaiseOnClick is guaranteed.
- Let the winoption "ignorePositionHint" also ignore the USPosition.
- Fix the "ignoreOverrideRedirect" winoption.
- Let icesh also spy on RandR monitor configuration events.
- Updated translations: Czech, French, Indonesian and Kazakh.


IceWM


IceWM 3.3.1 can be downloaded from GitHub.
