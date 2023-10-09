Hangover 8.17 Released With Updated Box64 & FEX Integration

Written by Michael Larabel on 9 October 2023
Hangover 8.17 was released this weekend as the newest feature release for this open-source Wine-based software that aims to make it easy to run Windows x86/x64 binaries on 64-bit Arm Linux systems as well as potentially other architectures too like RISC-V and POWER.

André Zwing continues leading the charge on Hangover for allowing Windows x86 applications to work on AArch64 Wine and other problems. While originally it was focused on pairing Wine with QEMU for processor emulation, since then there's been emulator integration in the works for FEX-Emu as well as Box64 plus eyeing Box32 and Blink emulator support too for in the future.

Sunday's Hangover 8.17 release rebases the Wine code against the Wine 8.17 upstream state. Plus this open-source project has pulled in newer Box64 emulator code as well as integrating the newly-released FEX 2310. With FEX 2310 also comes support for building and running the new Portable Executable (PE) build of FEX with its WOW64 front-end path.

Raspberry Pi 5


Hangover 8.17 can be downloaded from GitHub for enjoying Windows apps on Linux AArch64 systems like the Raspberry Pi 5.
