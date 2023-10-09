Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Hangover 8.17 Released With Updated Box64 & FEX Integration
André Zwing continues leading the charge on Hangover for allowing Windows x86 applications to work on AArch64 Wine and other problems. While originally it was focused on pairing Wine with QEMU for processor emulation, since then there's been emulator integration in the works for FEX-Emu as well as Box64 plus eyeing Box32 and Blink emulator support too for in the future.
Sunday's Hangover 8.17 release rebases the Wine code against the Wine 8.17 upstream state. Plus this open-source project has pulled in newer Box64 emulator code as well as integrating the newly-released FEX 2310. With FEX 2310 also comes support for building and running the new Portable Executable (PE) build of FEX with its WOW64 front-end path.
Hangover 8.17 can be downloaded from GitHub for enjoying Windows apps on Linux AArch64 systems like the Raspberry Pi 5.