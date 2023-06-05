Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
HP Business-Class PCs To Provide Hardware Sensors Reporting With Linux 6.5
The "hp-wmi-sensors" driver configured via the new SENSORS_HP_WMI Kconfig option allows for the Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) sensors found on business-grade HP computers to be exposed under Linux via the hardware monitoring (HWMON) subsystem. The most common sensors are for exposing the computer temperature and fan speed data while on some systems it is also able to report the current (milliAmperes), voltages, and chassis intrusion alarm indicator.
This HP WMI Sensors driver was authored by James Seo and based in part on some HP client documentation published back in 2005. This driver has been tested so far on various systems like the HP Z420, HP EliteOne 800 G1, and HP Compaq Elite 8300 SFF.
This HP WMI Sensors driver was queued into HWMON's hwmon-next branch making it material for the next Linux kernel cycle. The Linux 6.5 merge window will be opening up in a few weeks following the v6.4 release.