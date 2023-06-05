HP Business-Class PCs To Provide Hardware Sensors Reporting With Linux 6.5

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 5 June 2023 at 06:14 AM EDT. 2 Comments
HARDWARE
For those running HP or HP-Compaq business-class systems whether they be desktops or laptops, improved hardware sensor reporting is expected for the upcoming Linux 6.5 kernel thanks to a new HP WMI Sensors driver set to be mainlined.

The "hp-wmi-sensors" driver configured via the new SENSORS_HP_WMI Kconfig option allows for the Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) sensors found on business-grade HP computers to be exposed under Linux via the hardware monitoring (HWMON) subsystem. The most common sensors are for exposing the computer temperature and fan speed data while on some systems it is also able to report the current (milliAmperes), voltages, and chassis intrusion alarm indicator.

This HP WMI Sensors driver was authored by James Seo and based in part on some HP client documentation published back in 2005. This driver has been tested so far on various systems like the HP Z420, HP EliteOne 800 G1, and HP Compaq Elite 8300 SFF.


This HP WMI Sensors driver was queued into HWMON's hwmon-next branch making it material for the next Linux kernel cycle. The Linux 6.5 merge window will be opening up in a few weeks following the v6.4 release.
2 Comments
Related News
Intel Continues Finalizing UEFI Unaccepted Memory Support For Linux
1-Wire "w1" Subsystem Seeing More Activity With Linux 6.5
System76 Teases New "Nebula" Linux Desktop/Workstation
Loongson Extending Etnaviv Driver For PCI Device Support
Purism Librem Server v2 Announced: $2999 USD For A 9th Gen Core i3 With 16GB RAM
System76 Virgo Aims To Be The Quietest Yet Most Performant Linux Laptop
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76 Virgo Aims To Be The Quietest Yet Most Performant Linux Laptop
XFS Metadata Corruption On Linux 6.3 Tracked Down To One Missing One-Line Patch
Red Hat To Stop Shipping LibreOffice In Future RHEL, Limiting Fedora LO Involvement
System76's Coreboot Open Firmware Manages To Disable Intel ME For Raptor Lake
Vulkan 1.3.251 Released With One New Extension Worked On By Valve, Nintendo & Others
Linux 6.4-rc4 Released As A "Fairly Normal" Release
NVIDIA R535 Linux Beta Brings New Vulkan Extensions, DMA-BUF v4 Wayland Protocol
Linux 6.3.5 Released With XFS Metadata Corruption Fix