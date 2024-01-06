Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Google Chrome Adds VA-API Video Acceleration On Wayland
The latest Chrome/Chromium browser code now allows for VA-API to work on the Linux Ozone/Wayland platform. The explicit VA-API X11 library use is now using the DRM library instead so that both Ozone's X11 and Wayland platforms are using the same target.
The Linux VA-API support at large for Google Chrome remains a "best effort" solution but in any event this change is a welcome move for enhancing the Google Chrome web browser with native Wayland support for this common video acceleration API.
See this merge for more information on Chrome's forthcoming Wayland VA-API support.