New Gestures Code Squeezes Into GNOME 46
Jonas Dreßler year-old work on the second part of Mutter's new gestures implementation was merged. This adds ClutterGesture and summed up by Dreßler as:
"MR number two for the new gesture tracker and probably the most important (and also complicated) one, actually introducing the new tracker and implementing the coordination between gestures sharing points and gestures not sharing points/on different actors."
This new gestures code was merged just in time for making it into GNOME 46.
This Week In GNOME further elaborated on the effort with:
"Jonas landed New gestures (part 2): Introduce ClutterGesture. This is one of the building blocks present in the GNOME Shell mobile project that we are working on upstreaming."