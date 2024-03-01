New Gestures Code Squeezes Into GNOME 46

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 16 March 2024 at 01:23 PM EDT. 8 Comments
GNOME
While the GNOME 46 desktop is being released next week, one of the very last minute feature items being merged hit the Mutter codebase on Friday.

Jonas Dreßler year-old work on the second part of Mutter's new gestures implementation was merged. This adds ClutterGesture and summed up by Dreßler as:
"MR number two for the new gesture tracker and probably the most important (and also complicated) one, actually introducing the new tracker and implementing the coordination between gestures sharing points and gestures not sharing points/on different actors."

This new gestures code was merged just in time for making it into GNOME 46.

GNOME gestures


This Week In GNOME further elaborated on the effort with:
"Jonas landed New gestures (part 2): Introduce ClutterGesture. This is one of the building blocks present in the GNOME Shell mobile project that we are working on upstreaming."
8 Comments
Related News
GNOME 46 Release Candidate Rolls Out Last Minute Fixes, VRR & Other Refinements
GNOME Developers Continue Tweaking The Shell, Tuning For Performance
GTK 4.14 To Provide Crisper Font Rendering, Better Fractional Scaling
GNOME Shell & Mutter 46 RC Brings Modifier-Aware Screencasting, VRR & X.Org Sync Fix
Mutter Merges Experimental Variable Refresh Rate For GNOME 46
Experimental VRR Support Might Still Land For GNOME 46
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Continues Prepping The Linux Kernel For X86S
Linux 6.9 Set To Drop The Old NTFS File-System Driver
Awesome Changes Coming With Linux 6.9: Lots From Intel/AMD, FUSE Passthrough & More Rust
Linux 6.9 Makes A Change To Satisfy Microsoft For EFI x86 Shim Loader Signing
LXQt Desktop Now "100%" Ready For Wayland
KDE Developers Are Currently Seeing 150~200 Bug Reports Per Day
Dynamic Kernel Stacks Proposed For Linux With Big Memory Savings
Linux 6.8 Is Very Exciting With Intel Xe Driver, Raspberry Pi 5 Graphics & New Hardware