GDB 14.2 Brings A Few Fixes For The GNU Debugger

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 3 March 2024 at 06:32 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNU
GDB 14.2 has been released to provide a few fixes for the GNU Debugger over its state found in last year's GDB 14.1.

GDB 14.1 last December was notable for initial support for the Debugger Adapter Protocol (DAP). The prior GDB release rolled out support for this Microsoft-developed abstraction protocol between IDEs and development tools / debuggers. Plus various other features were also found in GDB 14.1.

GDB logo


Now with GDB 14.2 debuting today, it's mostly just for providing a handful of fixes. The GDB 14.2 release announcement notes the following fixes/enhancements:
* PR symtab/31112 (DLL export forwarding is broken)

* PR c++/31128 (gdb crashes when trying to print a global variable stub without a running inferior)

* PR tdep/31254 ([gdb/tdep, arm] FAIL: gdb.threads/staticthreads.exp: up 10)

* PR gdb/31256 (Crash with basic 'list .')

* PR python/31366 (Frame.static_link() segfaults)

Those interested can learn more about the GDB 14.2 update via the release announcement.
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

