GDB 14.2 Brings A Few Fixes For The GNU Debugger

GDB 14.2 has been released to provide a few fixes for the GNU Debugger over its state found in last year's GDB 14.1.GDB 14.1 last December was notable for initial support for the Debugger Adapter Protocol (DAP) . The prior GDB release rolled out support for this Microsoft-developed abstraction protocol between IDEs and development tools / debuggers. Plus various other features were also found in GDB 14.1.

* PR symtab/31112 (DLL export forwarding is broken)



* PR c++/31128 (gdb crashes when trying to print a global variable stub without a running inferior)



* PR tdep/31254 ([gdb/tdep, arm] FAIL: gdb.threads/staticthreads.exp: up 10)



* PR gdb/31256 (Crash with basic 'list .')



* PR python/31366 (Frame.static_link() segfaults)

Now with GDB 14.2 debuting today, it's mostly just for providing a handful of fixes. The GDB 14.2 release announcement notes the following fixes/enhancements:Those interested can learn more about the GDB 14.2 update via the release announcement