GDB 14.2 Brings A Few Fixes For The GNU Debugger
GDB 14.2 has been released to provide a few fixes for the GNU Debugger over its state found in last year's GDB 14.1.
GDB 14.1 last December was notable for initial support for the Debugger Adapter Protocol (DAP). The prior GDB release rolled out support for this Microsoft-developed abstraction protocol between IDEs and development tools / debuggers. Plus various other features were also found in GDB 14.1.
Now with GDB 14.2 debuting today, it's mostly just for providing a handful of fixes. The GDB 14.2 release announcement notes the following fixes/enhancements:
* PR symtab/31112 (DLL export forwarding is broken)
* PR c++/31128 (gdb crashes when trying to print a global variable stub without a running inferior)
* PR tdep/31254 ([gdb/tdep, arm] FAIL: gdb.threads/staticthreads.exp: up 10)
* PR gdb/31256 (Crash with basic 'list .')
* PR python/31366 (Frame.static_link() segfaults)
Those interested can learn more about the GDB 14.2 update via the release announcement.
Add A Comment