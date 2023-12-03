GDB 14.1 Adds Support For DAP - Debugger Adapter Protocol

GDB 14.1 has been released today as the newest version of the GNU Debugger for source-level debugging of C/C++, Rust, Fortran, Go, Ada, and other languages.GNU Debugger 14.1 is exciting in that it provides initial built-in support for the Debugger Adapter Protocol (DAP). Debugger Adapter Protocol is a Microsoft-developed abstraction protocol used between IDEs and other development tools and a debugger. DAP makes it possible to develop a generic debugger for a development tool that can communicate with different debuggers underneath via Debug Adapters. DAP makes it much more easy to support new debuggers in different development tools and integrated development environments (IDEs).GDB 14.1 also has initial support for integer types larger than 64-bits. Breakpoints with GDB can also now be inferior-specific.

GNU Debugger 14.1 further adds new Python interfaces, drops AIX 4.x / 5.x / 6.x support, a new convenience function "$_shell" to execute a shell command and return its result, support for Arm SME2 and SME2 Scalable Matrix Extensions, and improved Ada language support.More details and downloads for today's significant GDB 14.1 release via Sourceware.org