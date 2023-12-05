GNOME Shell Lands Improved Icon & Text Scaling

GNOME Shell has merged a set of 35 patches to fix/improve icon and text scaling support, especially when using the Large Text mode for accessibility.

Sam Hewitt explained in the merge request:
This is a pretty wide-ranging update to help address shortcomings/bugs with scaling when folks use the Large Text feature as well as make elements use common padding and margin values.

- new drawing function to convert px to em, for select instances
- updated fontsize function to convert fonts in pt to em; replace/update instances of labels not using fontsize()
- replace instances of discrete margin and padding sizes with defined values and a multiplier
- fix instances where assets or icons did not scale along with text
- rework panel buttons to accommodate the scaling padding and icons
- new 'scalable' definitions for padding and icons to use in elements that follow text scaling

In turn this closes a handful of text-related bugs with GNOME Shell. The quick setting subtitle now follows the text scaling factor, icons not scaling in some places with increased font scaling, app folder issues with the Large Text option, and similar bugs.

See the merge request for more details on this improved icon and text scaling for the GNOME Shell.
