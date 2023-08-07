GNOME 45's Mutter Implements A Dedicated KMS Thread

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 7 August 2023 at 06:10 AM EDT. 2 Comments
GNOME
Recently merged to GNOME's Mutter compositor development code is implementing a dedicated kernel mode-setting (KMS) thread and allows for pointer motions to bypass the main thread during cursor sprite movements. Ultimately this effort is around lower-latency cursor movements.

Red Hat's Jonas Ådahl began working on this Mutter KMS kernel thread implementation a half-year ago and finally it recently was merged for the GNOME 45 release due out in September. By having this dedicated thread there should be lower latency cursor movements and possible avoidance of cursor stutter. It should be a latency win although various bugs have been reported since this code was merged in late July. But given the timing and still more than one month until GNOME 45.0 ships, everything should be in good shape for the stable debut.

KMS Thread MR


Those interested in learning more about this KMS thread work for Mutter can see the GitLab merge request for all of the details.
