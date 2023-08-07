Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
GNOME 45's Mutter Implements A Dedicated KMS Thread
Red Hat's Jonas Ådahl began working on this Mutter KMS kernel thread implementation a half-year ago and finally it recently was merged for the GNOME 45 release due out in September. By having this dedicated thread there should be lower latency cursor movements and possible avoidance of cursor stutter. It should be a latency win although various bugs have been reported since this code was merged in late July. But given the timing and still more than one month until GNOME 45.0 ships, everything should be in good shape for the stable debut.
Those interested in learning more about this KMS thread work for Mutter can see the GitLab merge request for all of the details.