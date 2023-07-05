GNOME 45 Alpha Released With Various Optimizations, Better Built-In Screen Recorder

It's already time for the first alpha release of the in-development GNOME 45 desktop.

GNOME 45 will be working its way to a stable release in September while this afternoon marks the first alpha milestone. Some of the new changes in GNOME 45 Alpha compared to GNOME 44 include:

- GNOME Shell has improved its built-in screen recorder.

- The Mutter compositor has seen many fixes, improved support for display-attached tablets, and various (X)Wayland refinements.

- GNOME's Nautilus file manager has seen faster search performance, improved file opening experience while sandboxed, and other changes.

- Various performance optimizations for GNOME Tracker.

- The GNOME Calls VoIP software now provides emergency call numbers provided through ModemManager.

- The GNOME Builder IDE now allows for plug-ins to be written using modern JavaScript via libpeas-2 and GJS. There is also Language Server Protocol (LSP) improvements and other fixes.

- GNOME Calendar has seen performance and stability improvements to its searching.

- Many GNOME software components have moved to newer versions of libadwaita and GTK APIs. Libadwaita 1.4 alpha brings several new widgets and other enhancements.

Downloads and more details on the GNOME 45 Alpha changes via the GNOME Discourse.
