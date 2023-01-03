GIGABYTE Spins Off Its Server Business Unit As Giga Computing

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 3 January 2023
HARDWARE --
GIGABYTE announced this morning they have spun off their server business unit and formed Giga Computing for their enterprise products moving forward.

GIGABYTE's server business unit / enterprise division has been spun off as Giga Computing as an independent, wholly-owned GIGABYTE subsidiary. GIGABYTE believes this spin-off will lead to the best long-term and sustainable growth.


GIGABYTE spinning off their server/network/enterprise portfolio has been talked about for a number of months going back to early 2022 while now this move has indeed been completed successfully. More details on today's announcement via the GIGABYTE.com press release.
3 Comments
