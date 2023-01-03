Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GIGABYTE Spins Off Its Server Business Unit As Giga Computing
GIGABYTE's server business unit / enterprise division has been spun off as Giga Computing as an independent, wholly-owned GIGABYTE subsidiary. GIGABYTE believes this spin-off will lead to the best long-term and sustainable growth.
GIGABYTE spinning off their server/network/enterprise portfolio has been talked about for a number of months going back to early 2022 while now this move has indeed been completed successfully. More details on today's announcement via the GIGABYTE.com press release.