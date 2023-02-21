More Than 100 Rust Patches Merged Today For GCC 13

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 21 February 2023
Merged back in December was the initial GCC Rust front-end "gccrs" for the GCC 13 compiler that will be released as stable within the next month or two. Squeezing today into the GCC 13 code-base is an additional 103 patches for this Rust front-end.

A big batch of GCCRS updates were merged today to GCC Git and bring the upstream state much closer to the current GCCRS development repository.

GCC and Rust logos


So far 103 patches were merged this morning for the GCC Rust front-end. Developer Arthur Cohen wrote on the gcc-patches list:
"This series contain the majority of gccrs commits which were present on our GitHub repository but did not have a Changelog entry yet. We have cleaned, rebased, tested and fixed all of these to contain proper Changelog entries as well as DCO signoff for big contributions.

All of these commits bootstrap and pass our testsuite on x86_64.

Sorry for the amount of commits pushed, but since the project is starting to receive more and more contributions, we thought it was important for GCC contributors to hack on the most recent version of the frontend as well.

Since then, we have started enforcing DCO-signoff and Changelog checks on our repository, so such a large push will not happen again. As it stands, there are only 21 commits left in the entire repository which do not have a Changelog entry, and which I'll upstream in the coming days."

While a lot of new GCC Rust code is now upstreamed, the GCC 13 state still lacks the borrow checker and other key features. The GCC Rust front-end also isn't yet able to build complex code-bases like the Rust Linux kernel code. See the GCCRS presentation from FOSDEM 2023 by Cohen for more details as the current state and plans around this Rust language support for the GNU Compiler Collection.
