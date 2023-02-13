The Current State Of GCC 13's Rust Language Front-End

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 13 February 2023 at 12:30 PM EST. Add A Comment
GNU
Arthur Cohen with Embecosm presented at the FOSDEM developer conference earlier this month on gccrs, the ongoing effort to provide a Rust language front-end to the GCC compiler. While the GCC Rust front-end has been merged for the upcoming GCC 13 release, it's not yet in a state that will really be usable to most Rust developers yet as an alternative to Rust's official LLVM-based compiler.

On Phoronix I have routinely written about the GCC Rust "gccrs" effort for this alternative compiler implementation for Rust. It's great to see the initial code land for GCC 13 ahead of the GCC 13.1 stable release in the next month or two. However, it won't be until next year with GCC 14 at least before this front-end will really be useful for developers.

GCCRS FOSDEM 2023 presentation slide


While for GCC 13 the Rust front-end is off to a nice start, there is still much work ahead. The borrow checking code is notably absent right now, the support for built-ins and intrinsics is still a work-in-progress, and the almighty milestone of being able to compile the Rust-for-Linux code isn't yet succeeded. The ability to also successfully run the rustc compiler test suite also remains a work-in-target. Rust's GCC front-end also is currently targeting the older Rust libcore 1.49 milestone.

GCCRS FOSDEM 2023 presentation slide


Those interested in the GCC Rust status in fine detail, the challenges they've found with upstream GCC development, and goals of this work are all outlined in Arthur Cohen's presentation. The FOSDEM 2023 recording is embedded below and there is also the accompanying slide deck.
Add A Comment
Related News
GNU Debugger Adds Support For Debugging AMD ROCm / HIP Code
GNU C Library "glibc" 2.37 Released
GCC 13 Progresses To Stage 4 "Regression Fixes Only" Development
GNU Binutils 2.40 Released With AMD Zen 4 & Upcoming Intel Instructions, Zstd Support
A Developer Hopes To Restore GCC's Java Front-End
GNU Debugger "GDB" Adds Support For Microsoft's Debug Adapter Protocol
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Rust Implementation Of GNU Coreutils Is Becoming Remarkably Robust
Linux 6.1 Officially Promoted To Being An LTS Kernel
A Non-GNU Linux Distribution Built With LLVM & BSD Software Aims For Alpha Next Month
FFmpeg 6.0 Will Be Big With AV1 Hardware Decoding, Many Other Features
RustyHermit Delivers A Rust-Based, Modular Unikernel For MicroVMs
GTK5 Development Likely To Heat Up Following GTK 4.12
KDE Plasma 5.27 Dubbed "The Best Plasma 5 Version Ever"
Linux Disabling High Resolution Scrolling For Logitech Devices Connected Via USB