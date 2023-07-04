Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GCC 14 Adds Support For RISC-V Vector Crypto Extensions
Merged on Friday was the code that's been in the works for months for implementing various RISC-V vector crypto extensions in GCC. The extensions now enabled include:
- Zvbb
- Zvbc
- Zvkg
- Zvkned
- Zvkhn[a,b]
- Zvksed
- Zvksh
- Zvkn
- Zvknc
- Zvkng
- Zvks
- Zvksc
- Zvksg
- Zvkt
This follows support added to LLVM 17 back in March for these extensions.
More details on these extensions can be found via the RISC-V Cryptography Extension GitHub repository.
As usual with the GCC feature releases on an annual basis, look for GCC 14 stable to debut in early 2024.