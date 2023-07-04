GCC 14 Adds Support For RISC-V Vector Crypto Extensions

Written by Michael Larabel in RISC-V on 4 July 2023 at 06:25 AM EDT. 1 Comment
RISC-V
The GNU Compiler Collection 14 (GCC 14) will feature support for the new RISC-V processor ISA vector cryptographic extensions.

Merged on Friday was the code that's been in the works for months for implementing various RISC-V vector crypto extensions in GCC. The extensions now enabled include:
- Zvbb
- Zvbc
- Zvkg
- Zvkned
- Zvkhn[a,b]
- Zvksed
- Zvksh
- Zvkn
- Zvknc
- Zvkng
- Zvks
- Zvksc
- Zvksg
- Zvkt

This follows support added to LLVM 17 back in March for these extensions.


More details on these extensions can be found via the RISC-V Cryptography Extension GitHub repository.

As usual with the GCC feature releases on an annual basis, look for GCC 14 stable to debut in early 2024.
