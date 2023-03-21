Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
LLVM 17 Lands Initial Support For RISC-V Vector Crypto Extension ISA
The latest LLVM (17) Git code has initial support for the v0.3 draft specification of the vector crypto extension ISA, which aims to speed-up cryptographic operations on future RISC-V processors.
For those interested the tentative RISC-V cryptography extensions are outlined in the RISC-V crypto GitHub repository.
Microsemi a while back also provided a presentation on RISC-V crypto extensions here.
This commit has the experimental instructions for ZVKB, ZVKG, ZVKN, ZVKNHA, ZVKNHB, ZVKNS, ZVKS, ZVKSED, and ZVKSH. LLVM 17.0 with this vector crypto work and other RISC-V improvements -- and a whole lot more compiler work at large -- should be out in the usual September timeframe.