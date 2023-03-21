LLVM 17 Lands Initial Support For RISC-V Vector Crypto Extension ISA

Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 26 March 2023 at 06:54 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LLVM
Merged this weekend to the LLVM 17 development code-base is initial support for RISC-V's vector crypto extension ISA.

The latest LLVM (17) Git code has initial support for the v0.3 draft specification of the vector crypto extension ISA, which aims to speed-up cryptographic operations on future RISC-V processors.

For those interested the tentative RISC-V cryptography extensions are outlined in the RISC-V crypto GitHub repository.

Microsemi RISC-V crypto presentation


Microsemi a while back also provided a presentation on RISC-V crypto extensions here.

This commit has the experimental instructions for ZVKB, ZVKG, ZVKN, ZVKNHA, ZVKNHB, ZVKNS, ZVKS, ZVKSED, and ZVKSH. LLVM 17.0 with this vector crypto work and other RISC-V improvements -- and a whole lot more compiler work at large -- should be out in the usual September timeframe.
