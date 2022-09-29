GCC 13 Lands Support For Zstd-Compressed Debug Sections

Following LLVM adding Zstd compressed ELF debug sections support, GCC 13 in conjunction with newer Binutils has also introduced support for Zstd-compressed debug sections.

With the latest GCC 13 Git development code, -gz=zstd is now supported if wanting Zstd-compressed debug sections for a greater compression ratio over the default Zlib-based compression. The code integrated into GCC 13 depends upon GNU Binutils 2.40 or newer where --compress-debug-sections=zstd is supported with Gas.

This patch was merged today into GCC 13 by Martin Liska of SUSE for both linker and assembler -gz=zstd debug section compression support.

GCC 13 will be out in the early months of next year with this change and a ton of other open-source compiler improvements as we have been covering the past number of months.
