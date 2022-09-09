LLVM Begins Landing Support For Zstd Compressed ELF Debug Sections (ELFCOMPRESS_ZSTD)

Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 10 September 2022 at 05:11 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LLVM --
Following the news from this summer of Zstd compression being eyed for use within LLVM, the code has begun being merged to allow for Zstd-compressed ELF debug sections as an alternative to the long-used Zlib.

ELFCOMPRESS_ZSTD was recently proposed -- and then successfully added -- to the System V ABI specification. With that toolchain developers have now been working on adding Zstd compression for ELF debug sections to provide better compression in terms of compression/decompression speed and the compression ratio.

As of Friday the work has begun to be merged into LLVM with --compress-debug-sections=zstd support and support for ELFCOMPRESS_ZSTD input.

This blog post by developer Fangrui Song "MaskRay" who has been working on some of these LLVM patches has detailed more of the effort invested this year into ELFCOMPRESS_ZSTD as a superior alternative to Zlib for ELF debug sections.
Add A Comment
Related News
LLVM Clang 16 Defaulting To C++17 As The Default Standard
LLVM 15.0 Released With Security Features, Experimental DirectX Back-End, New AMD GPUs
LLVM 15.0-rc1 Brings LoongArch, AmpereOne, AMD RDNA3, AMD GFX940 & HTTP Server
LLVM 16 Enabling Scalable Vectorization By Default For RISC-V
LLVM 15 Branched, Ends Feature Work Ahead Of September Release With AMD RDNA3 + MI300 Bits
LLVM Adds An HTTP Server For Debuginfod
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It's Past Time To Stop Using egrep & fgrep Commands, Per GNU grep 3.8
Ubuntu Unity Becoming An Official Flavor With 22.10 Release
Richard Stallman Announces GNU C Language Reference Manual
Fedora 39 Looks To Use DNF5 By Default For Better Performance & Improved User Experience
Steam On Linux Marketshare Crawls Up To 1.27% For August 2022
OpenWrt 22.03 Released With Updated Firewall, Support For 180+ New Devices
KDE Plasma 5.26 Sees More Features & Fixes Ahead Of Beta
Ubuntu Talks Up Its GNOME Dynamic Triple Buffering Support In 22.04/22.10