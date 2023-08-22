Fwupd 1.9.4 Released With Linux Firmware Updating For More Devices

- Genesys GL352350 and GL3590

- Logitech Huddle

- Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub

- PixArt BLE HPAC OTA

- Quectel RM520

- Synaptics Triton devices

- VIA VL122, VL817S and VL822T

- Wacom One 13 and One 12 Tablets

Richard Hughes of Red Hat has just released Fwupd 1.9.4 as the newest version of thus open-source software that goes along with the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for making it easy to deploy new firmware/BIOS updates for systems and countless peripherals under Linux.Fwupd 1.9.4 brings support for more hardware devices as well as carrying a number of fixes and various core improvements. Newly-supported devices with Fwupd 1.9.4 include the:Great seeing more Logitech, Wacom, and Synaptics devices continuing to be supported by Fwupd. For those wondering whether Microsoft authored the support for the Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub firmware updating, no, I was curious too but Richard Hughes ended up doing that himself while working out more of the CFU protocol support.



The Logitech Rally Bar Huddle is among the newly-supported devices for firmware updating under Linux with Fwupd 1.9.4.