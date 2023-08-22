Fwupd 1.9.4 Released With Linux Firmware Updating For More Devices
Fwupd 1.9.4 brings support for more hardware devices as well as carrying a number of fixes and various core improvements. Newly-supported devices with Fwupd 1.9.4 include the:
- Genesys GL352350 and GL3590
- Logitech Huddle
- Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub
- PixArt BLE HPAC OTA
- Quectel RM520
- Synaptics Triton devices
- VIA VL122, VL817S and VL822T
- Wacom One 13 and One 12 Tablets
Great seeing more Logitech, Wacom, and Synaptics devices continuing to be supported by Fwupd. For those wondering whether Microsoft authored the support for the Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub firmware updating, no, I was curious too but Richard Hughes ended up doing that himself while working out more of the CFU protocol support.
The Logitech Rally Bar Huddle is among the newly-supported devices for firmware updating under Linux with Fwupd 1.9.4.
Fwupd 1.9.4 also adds a new HSI attribute to detect any missing Intel Downfall/GDS mitigation, allow configuring the refresh interval per-remote rather than per-system, showing the firmware release checksum within Fwupd CLI tools, and nearly two dozen bugs have been fixed.
Fwupd 1.9.4 downloads for those building from source can be found on GitHub.