Fwupd 1.9.3 Adds Linux Firmware Updating Support For A Few New Devices

Written by Michael Larabel in LVFS on 11 July 2023 at 05:55 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LVFS
Richard Hughes of Red Hat and the lead developer behind the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) has released Fwupd 1.9.3 as the newest feature update to this open-source solution for carrying out system and peripheral firmware updates on Linux.

Fwupd 1.9.3 brings various filtering improvements, support for generating UEFI DPs directly, speed-up the daemon startup by about 35%, support for reading and writing EFI variables on Windows, and many different bug fixes.

Meanwhile the newly-supported hardware with Fwupd 1.9.3 includes:

- Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Core Hub dock
- CE-LINK TB4 Docks
- Genesys GL32XX SD readers
- Genesys GL352350 USB 3.1 hub
- Nordic HID devices without DFU support
- TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 13 v3
- Wacom tablets with ID9 Bluetooth chipsets

It's great seeing a variety of devices continue to be supported from laptops to Thunderbolt/USB docks and many other peripherals.


Fwupd 1.9.3 downloads are available from GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Fwupd 1.9.2 Released With Support For Firmware Updating On More Hardware
Fwupd 1.9.1 Released With Many Bug Fixes, New Capabilities
Fwupd 1.8.15 Released With Support For Updating More Device Firmware Under Linux
Fwupd 1.8.13 Adds Firmware Updating For Framework's Audio Card, ThinkPad TBT3-TR Gen 2
How Cloudflare Updates The BIOS & Firmware Across Thousands Of Servers
Fwupd 1.8.11 Released With Fixes, Firmware Updating For CalDigit Devices
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD CPU Use Among Linux Gamers Approaching 70% Marketshare
Firefox 115 Now Available With Intel GPU Video Decoding On Linux
Fedora Workstation 40 Considering To Implement Privacy-Preserving Telemetry
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Pulls In Control Of LXD
Fedora 39 Aims For A Colored Bash Prompt
The 2023 State of The Embedded Linux Ecosystem
Wayland Protocols 1.32 Brings Three New Staging Protocols
Linux 6.5 Adding Initial Support For USB4 v2, Intel Barlow Ridge