Fwupd 1.9.3 Adds Linux Firmware Updating Support For A Few New Devices
Fwupd 1.9.3 brings various filtering improvements, support for generating UEFI DPs directly, speed-up the daemon startup by about 35%, support for reading and writing EFI variables on Windows, and many different bug fixes.
Meanwhile the newly-supported hardware with Fwupd 1.9.3 includes:
- Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Core Hub dock
- CE-LINK TB4 Docks
- Genesys GL32XX SD readers
- Genesys GL352350 USB 3.1 hub
- Nordic HID devices without DFU support
- TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 13 v3
- Wacom tablets with ID9 Bluetooth chipsets
It's great seeing a variety of devices continue to be supported from laptops to Thunderbolt/USB docks and many other peripherals.
Fwupd 1.9.3 downloads are available from GitHub.