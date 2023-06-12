Fwupd 1.9.2 Released With Support For Firmware Updating On More Hardware

Written by Michael Larabel in LVFS on 12 June 2023 at 05:58 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LVFS
Richard Hughes of Red Hat has released a new version of Fwupd, the open-source tool that goes along with the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for allowing motherboards/systems and various peripheral devices to enjoy firmware updates easily from Linux.

With the release of Fwupd 1.9.2 they continue to expand the scope of devices that via plug-ins can handle firmware updates on Linux. Newly-supported hardware includes the AVer FONE540 USB/Bluetooth audio speakerphone for conference rooms, Genesys GL3525 USB hubs, Goodix touch controllers, and the Jabra Evolve, Evolve2, Speak2 and Link devices.

Java Evolve headsets
The Jabra Evolve headsets can now enjoy firmware updates under Linux.


Fwupd 1.9.2 also will now beep the console when CLI programs are waiting on user input, bumping the version requirements for various dependencies, and a number of other bug fixes and minor improvements.

Downloads and more details on the Fwupd 1.9.2 feature update via GitHub.
2 Comments
Related News
Fwupd 1.9.1 Released With Many Bug Fixes, New Capabilities
Fwupd 1.8.15 Released With Support For Updating More Device Firmware Under Linux
Fwupd 1.8.13 Adds Firmware Updating For Framework's Audio Card, ThinkPad TBT3-TR Gen 2
How Cloudflare Updates The BIOS & Firmware Across Thousands Of Servers
Fwupd 1.8.11 Released With Fixes, Firmware Updating For CalDigit Devices
Fwupd 1.8.9 Released With Support For More Solidigm NVMe SSDs, More USB Docks
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
MIDI 2.0 Driver Support Coming With Linux 6.5
FFmpeg Adds Support For Animated JPEG-XL
AMD Ready For Ryzen Linux Systems To Use AMD P-State Active Mode By Default
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Set For Release Next Week With Around 100 Known Bugs
One Of Intel's Newest Open-Source Projects Is A New Font For Developers
Debian 12.0 Released - Powered By Linux 6.1 LTS, Easier Non-Free Firmware Handling
Phoronix.com Turns 19 Years Old For Covering Linux Hardware, Open-Source News
Steam On Linux Tries Again For Video Hardware Acceleration By Default On NVIDIA GPUs