Fwupd 1.9.2 Released With Support For Firmware Updating On More Hardware

Richard Hughes of Red Hat has released a new version of Fwupd, the open-source tool that goes along with the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for allowing motherboards/systems and various peripheral devices to enjoy firmware updates easily from Linux.With the release of Fwupd 1.9.2 they continue to expand the scope of devices that via plug-ins can handle firmware updates on Linux. Newly-supported hardware includes the AVer FONE540 USB/Bluetooth audio speakerphone for conference rooms, Genesys GL3525 USB hubs, Goodix touch controllers, and the Jabra Evolve, Evolve2, Speak2 and Link devices.



The Jabra Evolve headsets can now enjoy firmware updates under Linux.