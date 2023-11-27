FreeRDP 3.0 Adding Relative Mouse Movement & Other Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 27 November 2023 at 06:27 AM EST. 7 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
FreeRDP 3.0-rc0 was released this morning as the latest stepping stone toward FreeRDP 3.0 for this open-source implementation of the Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP).

FreeRDP is a great Apache-licensed RDP implementation for remote desktop support with Microsoft Windows systems and more. With FreeRDP 3.0 there's new features on the way like relative mouse movement support that is important for gaming. There's also other API additions and changes.

FreeRDP 3.0-rc0 is presenting relative mouse movement support, server-side MS-RDPEL channel support, clipboard handling improvements, fixing FFmpeg/AAC encoding, support for remote credential guard, improved RPC gateway support, Opus audio support for gnome-remote-desktop, server-side handling of the mouse cursor channel, and various other changes and fixes.

Earlier in the FreeRDP 3.0 cycle there's been additional features like AAD/AVD authentication, WebSocket Transport support, SmartCard authentication for TLS and NLA, full OpenSSL 3.x support, and other features. Overall FreeRDP 3.0 is shaping up to be a very big release that will likely debut as stable in the months ahead.

FreeRDP


Downloads and more details on the FreeRDP 3.0-rc0 changes can be found via the project's GitHub.
7 Comments
Related News
GIMP 3.0 Is Hoping To Release In May
OpenSSL 3.2 Released With Client-Side QUIC, SSL/TLS Security Level 2 Default
Inkscape Celebrates 20 Years With New Release
Blender 4.0 Released For This Incredible Open-Source 3D Modeling Software
Linux Foundation Creating The High Performance Software Foundation (HPSF)
OpenBLAS 0.3.25 Adds New AVX-512 Optimizations For Sapphire Rapids & More
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
64-bit ARM Linux Kernel Against CPU-Specific Optimizations: "Pretty Unmaintainable"
LLVM Now Using PGO For Building x86_64 Windows Release Binaries: ~22% Faster Builds
Firefox 120 Ready With Global Privacy Control, WebAssembly GC On By Default
The Linux Kernel Preparing To Drop Infrastructure For Old & Obsolete Graphics Drivers
Lenovo Prepares The Linux Kernel For "Ultra-Performance Capability" On Latest ThinkPads
Firefox 121 Is Looking Good For Having Wayland Enabled By Default
Debian's MIPS64EL CPU Port Is At Risk Due To Declining Hardware Access
LACT Is The Newest AMD Radeon GUI Control Panel For Linux