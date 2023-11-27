Happy Holidays! If you enjoy all the original Linux hardware reviews and open-source news content on Phoronix, consider joining Phoronix Premium this holiday season. For Black Friday / Cyber Monday, there is a cyber week special to go premium and enjoy an ad-free experience, native dark mode, and multi-page articles presented on a single page.
FreeRDP 3.0 Adding Relative Mouse Movement & Other Improvements
FreeRDP is a great Apache-licensed RDP implementation for remote desktop support with Microsoft Windows systems and more. With FreeRDP 3.0 there's new features on the way like relative mouse movement support that is important for gaming. There's also other API additions and changes.
FreeRDP 3.0-rc0 is presenting relative mouse movement support, server-side MS-RDPEL channel support, clipboard handling improvements, fixing FFmpeg/AAC encoding, support for remote credential guard, improved RPC gateway support, Opus audio support for gnome-remote-desktop, server-side handling of the mouse cursor channel, and various other changes and fixes.
Earlier in the FreeRDP 3.0 cycle there's been additional features like AAD/AVD authentication, WebSocket Transport support, SmartCard authentication for TLS and NLA, full OpenSSL 3.x support, and other features. Overall FreeRDP 3.0 is shaping up to be a very big release that will likely debut as stable in the months ahead.
Downloads and more details on the FreeRDP 3.0-rc0 changes can be found via the project's GitHub.