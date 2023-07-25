FreeRDP 3.0 Beta Brings AAD/AVD Authentication, WebSocket Transport
The first beta is out of FreeRDP 3.0, the open-source Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) implementation of that proprietary Microsoft protocol for remote desktop/GUI handling.
FreeRDP 3.0 Beta 1 brings support for AAD/AVD authentication, support for WebSocket transport, SmartCard authentication for TLS and NLA, SmartCard emulation support, rewritten proxy handling, an in-development new reference client based on SDL2, improved logging, full OpenSSL 3 support, updated RDP protocol support, reworked the internal state machine, and support for the graphics redirection channel. Plus there are fixes and other smaller changes like improved clipboard handling.
Needless to say, FreeRDP 3.0 is shaping up to be a very big update from the full OpenSSL 3 support to authentication improvements, WebSocket transport, and all of the other shiny features.
FreeRDP 3.0 Beta 1 can be downloaded from GitHub for those wanting to help in testing ahead of this next major release.
