FreeRDP 3.0 Beta Brings AAD/AVD Authentication, WebSocket Transport

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 25 July 2023 at 05:52 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
The first beta is out of FreeRDP 3.0, the open-source Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) implementation of that proprietary Microsoft protocol for remote desktop/GUI handling.

FreeRDP 3.0 Beta 1 brings support for AAD/AVD authentication, support for WebSocket transport, SmartCard authentication for TLS and NLA, SmartCard emulation support, rewritten proxy handling, an in-development new reference client based on SDL2, improved logging, full OpenSSL 3 support, updated RDP protocol support, reworked the internal state machine, and support for the graphics redirection channel. Plus there are fixes and other smaller changes like improved clipboard handling.

FreeRDP logo


Needless to say, FreeRDP 3.0 is shaping up to be a very big update from the full OpenSSL 3 support to authentication improvements, WebSocket transport, and all of the other shiny features.

FreeRDP 3.0 Beta 1 can be downloaded from GitHub for those wanting to help in testing ahead of this next major release.
Add A Comment
Related News
Inkscape 1.3 Released As Latest Open-Source Software To Compete With Adobe Illustrator
Meson 1.2 Build System Released
GIMP 2.99.16 Released As GIMP 3.0 RCs Near
Meta Releases Intermediate Graphics Library "IGL" Built Atop Vulkan, OpenGL
Tow-Boot Downstream Of U-Boot Updated After Long Hiatus
UPower 1.90.1 Released As First Update In A Year
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
New Linux Kernel Code Works On APIC "Decrapification", Suggests Dropping x86 32-bit
RISC-V Is Now An Official Debian Architecture
Intel AVX10: Taking AVX-512 With More Features & Supporting It Across P/E Cores
Twitter's New "X" Logo Is Reminding Plenty Of People Around X.Org
Debian 12.1 Released With Many Bug Fixes
Arch Linux Installer Archinstall 2.6 Preparing New Features
AMD CPU Microcode Will Be Getting Larger With Future Processors
ASUS Will Take Over Intel's NUC Systems Line Moving Ahead