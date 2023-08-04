FreeRDP 3.0 Beta 2 Brings More Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 4 August 2023 at 08:38 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
FreeRDP 3.0 continues getting better for this open-source solution for interoperability with Microsoft RDP for remote desktop purposes.

Released at the end of July was the FreeRDP 3.0 beta for this open-source Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) implementation. FreeRDP 3.0 is bringing AAD/AVD authentication, WebSocket Transport, SmartCard emulation support, OpenSSL 3 support, a new reference client based on SDL2, and a wide array of other improvements for this remote desktop/GUI handling solution for interoperability with Microsoft's RDP on Windows.

With today's FreeRDP 3.0 Beta 2 release there is improved AAD support, improved HTTP gateway failure logging, improved shadow server error handling, CMake build system enhancements, the SDL client now has basic multi-monitor support, improved MinGW build support, and various other enhancements.

Downloads and more details on the FreeRDP 3.0 Beta 2 release via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
ClamAV 1.2 Adding Support For UDF Partitions, New systemd Timer
FreeCAD 0.21 Released For Advancing Open-Source CAD
FreeCAD 0.21-rc Brings Improvements To This Great Open-Source CAD Solution
Richard Hughes Developing New "Passim" Local Caching Server
FreeRDP 3.0 Beta Brings AAD/AVD Authentication, WebSocket Transport
Inkscape 1.3 Released As Latest Open-Source Software To Compete With Adobe Illustrator
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Most Prolific Packager For Alpine Linux Is Stepping Away
Linus Torvalds: "Let's Just Disable The Stupid [AMD] fTPM HWRND Thing"
Steam On Linux Usage Spikes To Nearly 2% In July, Larger Marketshare Than Apple macOS
LXD Maintainership Being Limited To Canonical Employees
GNOME Developers Working To Rethink Their Window Management Approach
Some Of The Features You Will Find Removed With KDE Plasma 6
XFS File-System Maintainer Stepping Down
Mozilla Firefox 116 Now Available - Capable Of Wayland-Only Builds