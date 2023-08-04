FreeRDP 3.0 Beta 2 Brings More Improvements
FreeRDP 3.0 continues getting better for this open-source solution for interoperability with Microsoft RDP for remote desktop purposes.
Released at the end of July was the FreeRDP 3.0 beta for this open-source Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) implementation. FreeRDP 3.0 is bringing AAD/AVD authentication, WebSocket Transport, SmartCard emulation support, OpenSSL 3 support, a new reference client based on SDL2, and a wide array of other improvements for this remote desktop/GUI handling solution for interoperability with Microsoft's RDP on Windows.
With today's FreeRDP 3.0 Beta 2 release there is improved AAD support, improved HTTP gateway failure logging, improved shadow server error handling, CMake build system enhancements, the SDL client now has basic multi-monitor support, improved MinGW build support, and various other enhancements.
Downloads and more details on the FreeRDP 3.0 Beta 2 release via GitHub.
